Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 3.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

