Boyar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Madison Square Garden Sports accounts for 2.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $187,090,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $70,756,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $28,135,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $22,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS opened at $192.35 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $282.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

