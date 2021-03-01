Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.14.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $165.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.58. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $91.64 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

