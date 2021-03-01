Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYDGF. National Bank Financial raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $165.72 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.13 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.