BQT (BQTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $833,269.50

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. BQT has a market cap of $833,269.50 and approximately $1,604.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One BQT coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BQT Coin Profile

BQT is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

BQT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

