Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Sells $747,282.36 in Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 13,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $747,282.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $53.20. 2,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,032. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $54.70.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,342,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 137,791 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Brady by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,183,000 after acquiring an additional 616,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Brady by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,230,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 799,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brady by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

