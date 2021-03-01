Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) to Issue $0.55 Dividend

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5519 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 1,608,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,260. Brambles has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

