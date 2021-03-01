BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Shares Gap Up to $3.40

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.40, but opened at $4.38. BriaCell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 17,144 shares changing hands.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCTX)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.