Brian Choi Purchases 2,397 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Director Brian Choi acquired 2,397 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $22,435.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 952,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,236.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Brian Choi acquired 2,603 shares of OP Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $19,808.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 101,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period.

OPBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

