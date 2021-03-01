Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $24.37 million and approximately $415,269.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00006663 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.08 or 0.00516510 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00071940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00077902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00076290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.55 or 0.00460334 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

