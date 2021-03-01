Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $22.81. Brightcove shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 289,188 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $912.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

