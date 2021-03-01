Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.85

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.85 and traded as high as $22.81. Brightcove shares last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 289,188 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $912.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.48, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,887,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 205,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOV)
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.
