Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of Brinker International worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2,765.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $68.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.55.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

