Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.63% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 701,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 601,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $12.10.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

