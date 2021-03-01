Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 590.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after acquiring an additional 918,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,065 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

BR opened at $142.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $158.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

