Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to post sales of $221.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $221.90 million. Cloudera posted sales of $211.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full year sales of $863.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $863.20 million to $864.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $943.98 million, with estimates ranging from $927.60 million to $956.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $16.14 on Monday. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

