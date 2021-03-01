Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,040. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

