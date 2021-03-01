Brokerages Anticipate Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Ranger Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 475%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

