Brokerages Anticipate Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $7.05. 1,265,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,082. The stock has a market cap of $522.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

