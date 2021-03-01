Brokerages Expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will announce $2.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75. Adobe reported earnings per share of $2.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $11.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $11.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.56 to $13.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

Shares of ADBE opened at $459.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $220.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $477.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.40.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,560 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,892,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,060 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,608,000 after buying an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,828,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $914,369,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

