Brokerages Expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.85. Catalent posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE CTLT opened at $113.71 on Monday. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

