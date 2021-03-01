Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $816.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report sales of $816.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on CENTA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.51 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

