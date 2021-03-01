Brokerages Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $31.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.80 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $28.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $117.10 million, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $117.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 169.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIVB stock opened at $19.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $306.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

