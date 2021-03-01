Brokerages Expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. LSI Industries reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

LYTS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.41. 85,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $159,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

