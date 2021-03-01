Brokerages Expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nexa Resources’ earnings. Nexa Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexa Resources.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,603. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 2,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

