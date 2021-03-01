Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to post sales of $45.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $47.70 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $29.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $221.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.80 million to $243.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $298.16 million, with estimates ranging from $268.22 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after buying an additional 5,695,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,240,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 387,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

