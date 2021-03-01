Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. Travel + Leisure reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.50. 1,117,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,474. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $61.99.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

