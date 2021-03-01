Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Shares of AGIO opened at $47.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,067,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,346,000 after buying an additional 172,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 144,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 782.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 393,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.