Brokers Issue Forecasts for IntriCon Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Get IntriCon alerts:

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IIN. Zacks Investment Research cut IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research report on Friday.

IIN stock opened at $22.96 on Monday. IntriCon has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $205.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77.

In related news, VP Michael Geraci sold 8,600 shares of IntriCon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in IntriCon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 140,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.