Brokers Issue Forecasts for NuVasive, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NUVA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $60.33 on Monday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -274.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

