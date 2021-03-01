Brokers Offer Predictions for Conifer Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Conifer in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Conifer’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

CNFR stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

