Brokers Offer Predictions for Donaldson Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donaldson in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $31.08 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 97.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

