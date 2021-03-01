Brokers Offer Predictions for Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RVLV. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of RVLV opened at $46.10 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $3,658,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,538 shares of company stock valued at $18,130,286 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

