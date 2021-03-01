Brokers Offer Predictions for Square, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Shares of Square stock opened at $230.03 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,418,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,176,677 shares of company stock valued at $264,970,688 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

