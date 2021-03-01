Brokers Set Expectations for Equity Residential’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after buying an additional 28,062 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 254,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,900 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

