Brokers Set Expectations for Eventbrite, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Eventbrite in a report released on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 255.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 16.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

