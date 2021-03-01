Brokers Set Expectations for MGP Ingredients, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $63.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $369,982.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $117,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 7,693 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $333,876.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $330,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,733 shares of company stock worth $2,129,855 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

