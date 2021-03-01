Brokers Set Expectations for Monster Beverage Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monster Beverage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Shares of MNST opened at $87.74 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

