Brokers Set Expectations for MSCI Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSCI in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

MSCI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

NYSE MSCI opened at $414.52 on Monday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

