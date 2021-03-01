Brokers Set Expectations for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

NYSE SITE opened at $158.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.78. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $179.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

