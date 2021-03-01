Brokers Set Expectations for Square, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SQ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a PE ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after buying an additional 130,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

