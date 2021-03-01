Brokers Set Expectations for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report released on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $61.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $65.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.