BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $61.04 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $61.04 million and approximately $88,577.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00055039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.63 or 0.00749885 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00060186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00028909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00040975 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

