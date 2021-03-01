Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $138.21. 231,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,327,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

