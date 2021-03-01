Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe stock traded up $7.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $467.38. 35,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $477.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $224.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

