Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in eBay by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.01. 170,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038,318. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.