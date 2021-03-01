Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Invests $2 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in KLA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,708,000 after acquiring an additional 75,314 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC traded up $7.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $319.12. 17,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

