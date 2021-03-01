Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,225,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,604,000 after purchasing an additional 68,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.04 on Monday, hitting $244.21. 32,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,434. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

