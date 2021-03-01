Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,866 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,530 shares of company stock worth $1,412,408. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.90. 547,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,523,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $193.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

