Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 598 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 22,172 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 147,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in McDonald’s by 12.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 49,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

MCD stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.98. The stock had a trading volume of 62,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.