Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after buying an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,670,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,927,657,000 after buying an additional 88,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $37.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,059.63. 30,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,876. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,711.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

